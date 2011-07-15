From a distance and up close, it’s all good

From a distance, the sculptured busts look as though they are made from marble or stone. Maybe they are pre-Columbian or ancient Chinese. Walk up behind these heads on pedestals and see they are in fact crafted from books — phone books, literary books, academic books. These works from the Taiwanese-born Long-Bin Chen are truly incredible to look at and to contemplate. We see the artistry, the process (or parts of it) and the end illusionary product. There are many levels here. How many of us, in the 21st century, have been throwing away books, using phone books as a stool or something other than what they were intended for, as we delve into the digital age? Here, these “dated” paper works are saved from the bin and again used in a creative enterprise.

What is even better is that these are only some of the fascinating, intellectually interesting works in a group show at Now Contemporary Art, called “Melange.” This large and always good-looking space should have a little higher profile.

Behind the book-busts is a single installation with three parts from one of Miami’s best artists, Ruben Torres Llorca, called “1.3.1 or What Arts Wants to Sell You is Yourself.” His work is subtle, somber and challenging, and this time is no exception. There is a fairytale element to the installation, but it’s one referencing those dark tales that originated back in the Dark Ages. The troubling question arises, what age are we in now?