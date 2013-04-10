From Florida’s 500th to all five Beethovens

Juan Ponce de Leon (1474-1521).

The concert season is still going strong even as the weather warms up, and we’re starting to head into the heat and humidity that will be with us for most of the rest of the year. Here’s a look at some concerts coming our way in the next few days:

Seraphic Fire: This is the month we celebrate the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Juan Ponce de León on our shores, somewhere north of St. Augustine. The Spain in which the man who named Florida was born was a powerful seagoing country with a strong musical tradition, and beginning tonight, the Seraphic Fire concert choir performs five concerts of music from the early Spanish Renaissance. Featured will be compositions by Francisco Peñalosa (1470-1528), Juan del Encina (1468-1529) and Juan de Antxieta (1450-1523), along with a host of anonymous songs from the period.

These were all eminent composers in their day, and while their music is not heard frequently today, that doesn’t have anything to do with the quality of the music. You can look at all the arquebuses and pieces of eight that you want, and while it will give you some sense of what that vanished society was about, the music brings it back alive in a way few other art forms can. Hearing a song like Encina’s Levanta, Pascual, about the taking of the city of Granada, puts you right in the middle of the excitement.

It also helps us to know the music the Spaniards who first came to this part of the world had heard, and perhaps sung to themselves on a long night keeping watch on the ocean, looking for land. The concerts begin tonight at St. Jude Melkite Catholic Church in Brickell, then repeat tomorrow night in Boca Raton, Friday night in Coral Gables, Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, and Sunday afternoon in Miami Beach. Tickets are $38. Call 305-285-9060 or visit www.seraphicfire.org.

The Delray String Quartet.

Delray String Quartet: This quartet has been around for nine seasons now, and does regular concerts in Delray Beach and Fort Lauderdale. It did a couple seasons, too, of concerts in Coconut Grove, and on Friday night, it makes it way back to Miami-Dade County for a special concert at St.-Christopher’s-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Key Biscayne.

Pianist Tao Lin, a well-known area pianist based in Boca Raton, will be the guest artist with the quartet in the Piano Quintet (in F minor) of Cesar Franck. The quartet and Lin recorded the work, along with the Fifth Quartet of Alexander Glazunov, at Miami’s Hit Factory late last month under the producing guidance of Grammy winner Judith Sherman.

The Franck quintet is one of the composer’s best pieces, and deserves to be heard more often than it is nowadays. Also on the program will be the lone String Quartet of Claude Debussy, a rare example of the French composer’s foray into classic forms. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday. For more information, call 305-361-5080. There is no admission cost, but a freewill donation of $20 is suggested.

Conrad Tao.

The five Beethovens: Performing all five of the Beethoven piano concertos more at less at once is an unusual feat, but well worth attending when there’s a pianist with enough gumption to try it. This coming weekend, the young pianist-composer Conrad Tao, who’s only 18 but whose prodigious career has already made him a familiar face in concert halls around the world, plays the five concertos with Fort Lauderdale’s Symphony of the Americas in three concerts at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

The concertos date from much of Beethoven’s career, from his earliest days (the No. 2 in B-flat, which is really his first concerto) to his great creative middle period (the Emperor Concerto, No. 5 in E-flat, written in 1809). They include some of Beethoven’s finest and most durable music, and while Tao says he doesn’t like to choose favorites, he’s most fond of the Fourth.

It’s the most unusual of the five, in an innovative format featuring a solo entrance by the piano without any orchestral accompaniment in the opening bars. Tao says that’s a difficult thing to get exactly right: “It’s one of the most difficult beginnings, because it’s so exquisitely plain and it’s so transparent. And it’s obviously not about hitting the notes,” he told me last month. “It’s all about voicing them correctly, and having this sound, that if you look at it, the light is just hitting it perfectly. And that’s just so difficult.”