St. Paul celebrates America’s musical roots

Mears Park, a jewel in the crown of St. Paul’s arts district near downtown, is hopping with live music throughout the summer months. There’s something going on nearly every weekend, from the Music in Mears free concert series to the eclectic Concrete and Grass festival in September. And this Saturday, the park adds another feather to its cap: the first Lowertown Roots Music Festival.

It’s always a good time when you take the family for a day of music in the park. But this is no ordinary festival. Simply put, the headliners are killer: the Midwest’s most soulful singer/songwriter, Greg Brown, will be there, touring for his new album, “Freak Flag,” joined by the hugely talented local bluegrass ensemble Monroe Crossing.

A consummate performer, Brown always puts on a fantastic show, but I’m particularly curious to hear some of his new stuff. The Grammy-winner released a “best of” compilation in 2009, but “Freak Flag” represents Brown’s first truly new album in years and his first with the well-regarded record label Yep Roc. (He worked with the St. Paul-based roots music powerhouse Red House Records for decades, but after the label’s founder, Bob Feldman, died in 2006, the musician said, “it just didn’t feel right working there.”)

The day-long lineup reaches across a broad spectrum of America’s musical “roots,” including Native American, Tejano, Zydeco, bluegrass, blues, gospel and country performers.

If you’re looking for still more roots music, here’s a bonus tip: Minnesota History Center is hosting the honky tonk seven-piece outfit Trailer Trash tomorrow night, Tuesday, July 26, as part of its “9 Nights of Music” series.