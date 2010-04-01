Fundarte and Inkub8 Build Opportunities for Local Performing Artists

Performance is fleeting. That’s the thrill and the rub. A painting can hang around on a wall for months or centuries, but once a performance ends it exists only in memory. With each new performance, the work is created anew. That’s why it’s so important that local performing artists have many opportunities to share their work. Finally, there are some signs that these opportunities are growing.

Miami Light Project has made an institution of highlighting local artists at the Here & Now Festival and more recently the Arsht Center joined forces, offering the Miami Made Festival during the same weekend in February. But for many local artists, the expense of mounting a full production made that opportunity a one-off. That’s why Fundarte, a presenting organization that has long produced shows by international artists, initiated the Miami On Stage series. Fundarte showcases many of the artists who presented at Here and Now, giving them the opportunity to produce new work at the same level of professional quality.

“Local artists have been asking us for a long time when are we going to present artists from Miami,” Fundarte director Ever Chavez explains. “We are adding ourselves to the list of presenters like Miami Light Project and Tigertail in order to support and deepen local culture.”

Of course, “local culture” in Miami comes from all over the world, so it’s no surprise that the Miami On Stage roster includes artists from Cuba, Brazil, Nicaragua, as well as actual Miami natives. Running the first Saturday of the month in North Beach, the series this Saturday features Tiempo Libre, a Cuban timba band that has amassed honors from Grammy nominations to appearances on PBS’s Live from Lincoln Center and even Dancing with the Stars.

Timba is a sophisticated — and hot — fusion of jazz and Cuban dance beats. On the Grammy-nominated album released by Sony Masterworks, Bach in Havana, Tiempo Libre adds another element: the classical music they studied while all of the band members were training in the conservatory in Cuba. The rhythmic structure of Bach’s music lends itself to this fusion with timba, musical director Jorge Gomez explains, in ways that would not be possible with Chopin or Liszt. The band adds their own lyrics, and it’s kind of hilarious to hear tales about dancing and drinking set to classics such as the Fugue in C Minor. It’s equally impressive to hear how the formidable musicians of Tiempo Libre weave together these traditions — and to hear them right here where the band lives, rather than having to watch them on TV or travel to New York City.

While Fundarte is presenting full productions of local artists, Inkubate is offering Miami performers a chance to show their work at a more experimental stage during the Second Saturday gallery walk in Wynwood. Choreographer Heather Maloney recently sent a call out to the performing arts community, inviting artists to present new work-in-progress in the Inkub8 warehouse in exchange for technical support and rehearsal space. Slowly and often under great duress, but surely, just the same, Miami’s performing arts community is developing breadth and depth.