GableStage presents Shakespeare for M-DCPS Cultural Passport students

By Joseph Adler, GableStageGableStage has been touring Miami-Dade County Public Schools with productions of Shakespeare’s plays since our inception. We estimate that we have played to close to 1 million students. Last year, we brought Julius Caesar to thousands of high schools, presenting over 40 performances around the County. Last November and December, we were privileged to present special morning performances for students of our main stage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Red by John Logan.

Student Karina Pereira, 15, from Coral Reef High School, enjoys GableStage performance

In our 2012-2013 Season, we will be presenting Shakespeare’s Hamlet, in an adaptation by award-winning playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney (who will also direct) that was commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company. A Miami native and a product of the Miami Dade County Public School System, McCraney distills Shakespeare’s famous play down to its essence, transforming it into a sleek, 90 minute production, placed in a modern, multi-cultural context that goes straight to the heart of Shakespeare’s timeless tragic tale.