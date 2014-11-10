Georgia Gives Day 2014 event benefits statewide nonprofits

Georgia Gives Day – November 13, 2014.

There’s a popular trend of giving that has swept across the country in many communities. A lot of us have a vested interest in our favorite nonprofit organizations. However, when competitive incentives are involved, it encourages us to engage in these causes even more. This year marks the third year that the Georgia Center for Nonprofits has hosted a day of giving. On November 13, you can go online and click to give to one of the nonprofits that have a profile on www.givesday.org.

This type of circumstance has become popular because of the competitive incentives involved. For instance, many of the charities involved receive prizes for attracting the most donors. Sometimes, the number of people and not the amount of money can determine whether a nonprofit wins an award. In most cases, the charitable organizations are given a step-by-step tutorial on how to attract donors with social media and through their websites. This type of information can be beneficial to these nonprofits beyond the one day of targeting people for donations. The sponsors for this type of affair also helps to create a buzz and potential partnerships for future corporate relationships with the philanthropic entities.

You may be riding in your car and see a billboard or signage on the transit system promoting the Georgia Gives Day. It’s not impossible to go to your bank’s ATM and see a reminder about November 13 on its monitor, at the end of your transaction. There may be a public service announcement about Georgia Gives Day running on your favorite radio or TV station. Many corporate and media sponsors contribute to causes’ marketing efforts and offer matching funds for such a great event. You can feel free to make a pledge for any nonprofit that’s registered on the site.