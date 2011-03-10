Get this stuff on film!

The Miami International Film Festival is giving a nod to the importance of visual arts to Miami, by screening the premiere of the Wet Heat Project‘s second full-length art documentary on March 9. Called “making sh*t up,” it’s a profile of

local conceptual artist Bert Rodriguez — and of the art scene itself, here and across the country.

So while the filmmakers behind the project, Bill Bilowit and Grela Orihuela, followed rising-star Rodriguez from fair to exhibit near and far, they also met up with some of the biggest names in the art world, to talk to them about the Snitzer gallery artist, but also just to talk.

So for instance, performance artists Vito Acconci and Marina Abramovic have their say, as does Christie’s Amy Cappellazzo, critics Steven Madoff and Jerry Saltz — and many others. It’s more than a snapshot of one artist and one town.

Wet Heat has been making much shorter celluloid documents about numerous local artists over the last several years. Their first feature length profile was about Hernan Bas, released as that painter opened his solo show at the Brooklyn Museum. In this case, we watch Rodriguez have a “fire sale” of his work at ArtLA, before heading off to give “therapy sessions” as his performance piece at the Whitney in 2008. And more.

If you miss the debut at the film festival, “making sh*t up” will be released on DVD, and clips and more information are available at www.visitmiamiheights.com.