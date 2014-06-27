Girls’ Club and Ft. Lauderdale’s night out

Installation of “I think it’s in my head” at Girls’ Club. Photo by Teodora Dakova

Downtown Ft. Lauderdale’s art night (on the last Saturdays of the month) is not called just a walk, but an “artwalk + drive,” suggesting one difference between the more spread out and less populated art area up above the county line, compared to the Miami madness of Wynwood or the Design District. But our northern neighbor’s scene has grown leaps and bounds in the last several years.

It’s no longer a couple-stop destination; there’s FATVillage, Flagler Village and various galleries in between, such as Glavovic Studio and MAC Fine Art (that you may want to drive or bike to, as they may not be walking distance for your taste).

“I think it’s in my head.” Photo by Teodora Dakova

But for several years, one spot has been a constant, and that is the Girls’ Club. It’s not a museum nor a gallery, but an exhibition space that features about one huge exhibit per year. For 2014, “I think it’s in my head” is a large show of works of women from the collection of the Girls’ Club founders, Francie Bishop Good and David Horvitz, curated by Miami multimedia duo the TM Sisters.

The collection includes such high-powered names as Tracey Emin, Jenny Holzer, Wangechi Mutu and Ana Mendieta, along with remarkable works from South Florida artists such Jaie Hwang, Samantha Salzinger and Michelle Weinberg. All in all 42 artists are represented.

The Club will be open late hours on Saturday, and will also be screening a Web project from Vanessa Garcia, “12 Women Out of the Box and Out on a Limb.”

Then, check out the villages and make it a Ft. Lauderdale night out.