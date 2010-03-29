Goodbye Global Caribbean

This week the Global Caribbean exhibit at the Little Haiti Cultural Center comes down and heads for a second showing at the Musee International des Artes Modestes in the South of France. Let’s hope that the exhibition, curated by artist Edouard Duval Carrie, is only the beginning of a powerful artistic life for the center. To keep the flame burning, here are some highlights of a tour co-curator Martine Buissart gave last week to students in the Caribbean literature class I am teaching at Barry University.