Gospel jamathon brings together artists from across genres

Many of our talented musicians around town made their start playing instruments and singing in the church. Often, these people are some of the talent who sing and form bands that appeal to other genres. These artists empower each other working both in and out of church. Working together in many settings helps them to hone their skills and become more versatile artists. This is part of an effort by some some religious organizations to create more opportunities for musicians and vocalists to support themselves without leaving gospel entirely. It’s a choice that many musicians sometimes feel compelled to make, favoring either the secular or non-secular. Sometimes, however, some greats cross over. Whitney Houston is one such example. She started in gospel and despite her rise to superstardom she didn’t exclude religious music from her albums, although secular music made her rich and famous.