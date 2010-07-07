Grantee Success: ArtBurst

“I was thrilled that ArtBurst received this recognition from NaCo! Developing ArtBurst with the Knight Foundation has already had a remarkably positive ripple effect in the world of dance in Miami-Dade County. Countless organizations have noted the great impact that being reviewed by ArtBurst has had on them, from bringing in new audience members to increasing ticket sales.”

ArtBurst is an independent, web-based media bureau that commissions insightful arts coverage in English and Spanish for print, broadcast and electronic media. ArtBurst articles are uploaded to its online platform and disseminated to local and regional media outlets. This program is designed to increase media coverage of the arts and to generate greater citizen awareness of our community’s diverse and outstanding arts and cultural events.