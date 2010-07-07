Grantee Success: ArtBurst
In 2009, ArtBurst, then known as Performance Journalism, was awarded $24,000 to help boost the quality and quantity of dance coverage in local media. One year later, the project is the proud award winner. Project Manager Adriana Perez reports on the recent success… ArtBurst (formerly Performance Journalism), an arts journalism initiative created in partnership among The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Arts and Business Council Miami, was awarded a prestigious 2010 NACo award for achievement and innovation by the National Association of Counties.
“I was thrilled that ArtBurst received this recognition from NaCo! Developing ArtBurst with the Knight Foundation has already had a remarkably positive ripple effect in the world of dance in Miami-Dade County. Countless organizations have noted the great impact that being reviewed by ArtBurst has had on them, from bringing in new audience members to increasing ticket sales.”
ArtBurst is an independent, web-based media bureau that commissions insightful arts coverage in English and Spanish for print, broadcast and electronic media. ArtBurst articles are uploaded to its online platform and disseminated to local and regional media outlets. This program is designed to increase media coverage of the arts and to generate greater citizen awareness of our community’s diverse and outstanding arts and cultural events.
Since 1970, these NACo awards have recognized County programs around the country that are the most innovative and that provide better services to residents.
