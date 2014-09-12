“Greasepaint” at Weathervane Playhouse

Things must have really been in super-hype mode in the week leading up to opening for Weathervane Playhouse, a Knight Arts grantee, in its production of “The Roar of the Greasepaint – the Smell of the Crowd.” As the curtain went up, it was apparent that actor David Dukeman was on book, on the stage, in one of the major roles.

Report has it that another actor dropped out of the production (for his own reasons) just days before, and Dukeman stepped in at pretty much the last minute. Dukeman did amazingly well. He must have worked non-stop on the songs in this witty musical comedy, for he delivered them without so much as a noticeable slip.

Dukeman plays the role of Sir to Ryan Bergeron’s Cocky in an airily conceived plot that has to do with, on one level, the British caste system, and more generally with the Haves who seem to be in charge of the world and the Have Nots who get to put up with it.

The tension becomes most apparent in the second act; the first can be confusing if you don’t know what’s going on – or if you miss words in the lyrics. Sir lets it be known that it is better to be in charge in “A Wonderful Day Like Today.” Cocky gives the alternate point of view in “It Isn’t Enough.” Hopefully as Dukeman conquers the script the dramatic tension will be more apparent.

David Dukeman as Sir, “The Roar of the Greasepaint – the Smell of the Crowd.” Photo courtesy of Weathervane Playhouse

The parable/allegory/concert-like staging gets acted out as the two keep playing “The Game,” during which Sir keeps changing the rules on Cocky to maintain the status quo – and his own power position. Cocky cannot get ahead – either in business or in love – until the Outsider (Marcus Malcolm Martin) appears in Act II and just keeps plugging away despite what Sir says.

That all leads to the showdown and Cocky finally wins a game. Turns out, though, that they recognize they need each other in life – and the play ends with them not sure which way to go.

Socio-political issues aside, the play’s strength comes from some wonderfully written tunes and lyrics by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse that went on to become musical hits for several singers. “Who Can I Turn To?”; “Look at That Face”; “The Joker”; and “Nothing Can Stop Me Now” among others keep the mood and tone changing to bring out the emotional dimensions of characters and action.

Bergeron is absolutely terrific as his rich ping-laden voice belts out his several songs. He also gives depth to the downtrodden Cocky who keeps trying to figure out how to get ahead in life.

Kate Kilka as The Kid, Ryan Bergeron as Cocky, in “The Roar of the Greasepaint – the Smell of the Crowd.” Photo courtesy of Weathervane Playhouse

“Greasepaint” has a chorus called “The Urchins”. Played by some very talented young children, they back up both the theatrics and the vocalizations of the main players. These young actors do a wonderful job. They react to the other characters in telling and deliberate ways. And they know how to project the story they are telling through song. It’s a pleasure to watch them take the stage and make the most of their time there.

Credit for them and the solo work of the main actors (including Kate Klika as The Kid, who helps the mean-spirited Sir) goes to director Michael Rupert and choreographer Lora Workman. The philosophy seemed to be — move when you need to, otherwise don’t. Good idea all around.