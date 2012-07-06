Great weekend of cultural events in store for Detroit

Summer has officially hit Detroit. With near-record high temperatures baking the city this weekend, it might be a good idea to find your way to an art gallery or museum to cool off and soak in some local culture. There are plenty of options this weekend.

Opening tonight, July 6, is the debut of “Sculptural Intellect” at the Art Department Gallery at Wayne State. Presented by the James Pearson Duffy Department of Art & History, the event will be a showcase for current and former students, as well as instructors, whose work “emphasizes medium and techniques as part of their concept.” The opening is from 5-8 p.m., and the show runs through August 17.

“Sculptural Intellect” opens Friday, July 6, at Wayne State’s Art Department Gallery. Image courtesy Wayne State

On Saturday, July 7, step into the 2739 Edwin Gallery between 7-10 p.m. for the opening of “T(H)READ,” the latest offering by Zimbabwean artist Nontsikelelo Mutiti. Mutiti — whose work combines a wide array of “seemingly mundane source material” to showcase the mystery and complexity of daily life — is based out of Harare, Zimbabwe, so it’s a very special opportunity to be able to see her work here in Detroit and to be able to meet the artist herself. Even more than that, part of Mutiti’s show is inspired by a pre-show engagement with the city of Hamtramck, so it will be especially interesting to see how the local environs inspire her. The show runs through August 4.

A piece by Nontsikelelo Mutiti. Image courtesy of the artist

Also on Saturday, StArt Gallery debuts “Map of Forgotten Places,” a “stereoscopic 3D installation” by Kyle Kramer and Giant Eel. The show has already generated a lot of buzz throughout the city and promises to be a blockbuster event. The space alone — a 2,700-square-foot space Downtown — is worth checking out, but once it’s combined with an art opening and a DJ, it becomes a can’t-miss affair. The opening starts at 7 p.m., and the show runs through July.

“Map of Forgotten Places” opens at StArt Gallery this Saturday. Image courtesy StArt Gallery

Sunday might be a nice day for a drive up north for a guided walking tour of the campus of the Cranbrook Art Museum (a Knight Arts grantee) from 1-2:30 p.m. The tour, called “The Cranbrook Vision: Architecture, Landscape and Scultupure,” will be showcasing the gorgeous artwork and design elements that shape the beauty and gravity of the Cranbrook campus. If you can’t make it this Sunday, or are too worn out from all the events on Friday and Saturday, never fear — the tour runs every Sunday through October 28. The tour departs from the Art Museum, and reservations are required, so be sure to call ahead, at 248-645-3320 to make your reservation.

A piece on display outside of the Cranbrook Art Museum. Image courtesy Cranbrook Art Museum

Of course, this is just a small sampling of the many events happening this weekend. It’s going to be another great weekend in the D.