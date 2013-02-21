Guare’s “The House of Blue Leaves” coming in March

Spirit Square Uptown Charlotte.

The Charlotte Shakespeare theater company goes beyond the Bard this March to delve into 20th-century American theater with John Guare’s “The House of Blue Leaves.” Opening Thursday, March 7 this production promises to be a zany riot. It will be performed in the Duke Energy Theatre at Spirit Square and tickets range from $17-22.

“The House of Blue Leaves” is set in 1965 Queens, N.Y. and follows the zookeeper by day and failed songwriter by night- Artie Shaughnessy. Desperate to escape his life Shaughnessy hopes a visit from his big time Hollywood friend will free him from the miseries of an unbalanced wife, an impatient mistress and a son in trouble. But a visit from the Pope and beer-drinking nuns just might throw a wrench in all Shaughnessy’s plans.

Elise Wilkinson is directing “The House of Blue Leaves,” and three Charlotte favorites will reunite for this absurdist comedy: Joe Copley (as Shaughnessy), Barbi Van Schaick (as Bananas) and Meghan Lowther (as Bunny). This is the Charlotte Shakespeare company’s eighth year, although they were originally founded in 2006 as the Collaborative Arts Theatre. This company is well known for its Shakespeare Festival held at the Green every summer in Uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte Shakespeare Festival playbill.

Show times are as follows:

3/7 Thursday 7:30 p.m. 3/8 Friday 8 p.m. 3/9 Saturday 8 p.m. 3/14 Thursday 7:30 p.m. 3/15 Friday 8 p.m. 3/16 Saturday 8 p.m. 3/17 Sunday 8 p.m. 3/21 Thursday 7:30 p.m. 3/22 Friday 8 p.m. 3/23 Saturday 8 p.m.