Guitarist James Marron to be featured at opening of Summit Artspace’s Kaleidoscope 2012

During most of the openings of new art exhibits at Summit Artspace, a Knight Arts grantee, there have been various musical soloists or groups performing. They generally have been on the third floor where there is more room since the primary gallery on the first floor can get crowded.

“Kaleidoscope 2012” poster. Photo courtesy of Akron Area Arts Alliance

James Marron, guitarist. Photo courtesy of Akron Area Arts Alliance

Marron is now adding the visual arts to his list when he will perform at 8 p.m. at the opening night of the “Kaleidoscope 2012” exhibit. According to organizers, Marron will perform works by South American masters Antonio Lauro and Jorge Morel, two composers who appear on his CD, Six Poems for the Angels. Marron will also present some of his original works, to include his own signature version of John Dowland’s “If My Complaints Could Passions Move.”

Schooled as a classical guitarist at the Manhattan School of Music in New York City, Marron ventures widely through his own compositions. He at times appears with family members as The Marron Boys performing folk and bluegrass music. According to Marron, his father plays mandolin and two brothers play guitar and banjo.