Guitarist James Marron to be featured at opening of Summit Artspace’s Kaleidoscope 2012
During most of the openings of new art exhibits at Summit Artspace, a Knight Arts grantee, there have been various musical soloists or groups performing. They generally have been on the third floor where there is more room since the primary gallery on the first floor can get crowded.
For the upcoming exhibit “Kaleidoscope 2012” – which is an annual display put on by the Alliance for the Visual Arts, itself an amalgam of the fourlarge artist groups, Akron Society of Artists, Artists of Rubber City, Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, and Women’s Art League of Akron – guitarist James Marron will perform.
James Marron is well known in the area in wide art circles. He formed Marronprater Music and Dance Company, and through it received commissions from dance organizations such as GroundWorks DanceTheater (a Knight Arts grantee), Cleveland Ballet/Dancing Wheels, Cleveland Repertory Project, and The University of Akron Dance Company. He has also performed as soloist for various area musical organizations, such as this year’s gig with Stow Symphony Orchestra, the Canton Symphony, and Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble, among others.
James Marron, guitarist. Photo courtesy of Akron Area Arts Alliance
Marron is now adding the visual arts to his list when he will perform at 8 p.m. at the opening night of the “Kaleidoscope 2012” exhibit. According to organizers, Marron will perform works by South American masters Antonio Lauro and Jorge Morel, two composers who appear on his CD, Six Poems for the Angels. Marron will also present some of his original works, to include his own signature version of John Dowland’s “If My Complaints Could Passions Move.”
Schooled as a classical guitarist at the Manhattan School of Music in New York City, Marron ventures widely through his own compositions. He at times appears with family members as The Marron Boys performing folk and bluegrass music. According to Marron, his father plays mandolin and two brothers play guitar and banjo.
Classic guitarist and composer James Marron will appear at 8 p.m. during the opening of “Kaleidoscope 2012” at Summit Artspace, 140 E. Summit St., Akron; 330-376-8480; www.summitartspace.org. Admission is free.
