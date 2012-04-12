Have a “Field Day”

Art is a playground of energy + imagination. It’s a force that cannot be contained and often stops us in our tracks — and sometimes it gives us whiplash.

This Saturday, April 14 at 8 p.m., jump into the Sandbox at the Playground Theatre, a Knight Arts grantee, and join artistic directors Octavio Campos and Bill Spring for “Field Day 12” — the culminating event for The Field Miami workshop.

In its 12th year, the Field is an annual workshop series and performance featuring (sub)merging Miami-based artists who do more than just push the boundaries of performance art. In fact, the artists associated with “Field Day 12” are defining Miami’s evolving performance art scene.

This year the performers will include Pioneer Winter, Jasmine Devyninsite, Rudi Goblen, Patti Hernandez, Benoit Izard and Paul Seligmann. Goblen will perform a new work written by him called “Monkey,” which promises to underscore the absurdity of human nature’s humanity. Izard, on the other hand, will perform his new work in progress — “Monochrome Y” — which is mysteriously linked to brightly colored stilettos.

If you want to see the future of contemporary performance in Miami, head to the Playground Theatre for “Field Day 12.” It’s a window into big things to come.