Hay House fosters a spring stroll of Macon’s houses and gardens

Hay House. Photo courtesy of Walter Elliot

If you happen to admire architecture, gardens and interior design, the Hay House Spring Stroll of Macon Houses and Gardens will enlighten your creativity for commercial and residential purposes. Starting Friday, May 2 through Sunday, May 4, there will be a tour of Macon’s exclusive gardens in the Ingleside and Vista Circle stretch. Friday and Saturday, the Macon Secret Gardens Tours start at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the tour goes on from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The Historic Interiors Tour happens only on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. During this adventure, people who purchase a ticket will be allowed to view behind-the-scene loft schemes, in addition to many other redone and remodeled well-known structures in downtown Macon. Tickets can be purchased for both the garden and interior tours on Friday and Saturday. All tickets are on sale now.

Vendors will occupy the front yard of the Hay House with trees, plants and garden supplies. Tents are definitely optional for the merchants because there is plenty of shade on this cultivated area of green grass from the beautiful magnolia trees in front of the Hay House.

Kirk Moore, a garden professional, will conduct a workshop on topics in this field. He is a celebrity when it comes to his work, which consists of garden design for major clients that include Colonial Williamsburg and the Historic Savannah Foundation. He’s also been a TV personality in regards to shows dealing with cultivated plants and décor. His classes on a variety of topics are scheduled at 2 p.m., Friday through Sunday at the Hay House.

On Friday and Saturday, Tim Lake and Patrick Wells of T. Lake Environmental will discuss landscape designs and how to choose certain plants that will make your layout look marvelous. Their presentations will take place on Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m. and on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Hay House Spring Stroll of Macon Houses and Gardens flyer.