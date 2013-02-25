Head to Minneapolis this week for “The St. Paul Show” by Salon Saloon

Salon Saloon is a monthly “live action arts magazine” put on by the interdisciplinary collaborative team at Works Progress and hosted by Springboard for the Arts staffer, artist and raconteur Andy Sturdevant. The show is “filmed before a live studio audience” on the fourth Tuesday of every month (they’re raising funds to edit and distribute the footage at some point) at the Bryant Lake Bowl in Minneapolis; ordinarily, delightful as the show is, that fact would be enough to remove it from the purview of my St. Paul-centric arts posts here.