Help Pecha Kucha Night Charlotte Support Rebuilding Japan!

Mark your calendars because Pecha Kucha Night Charlotte is back.

Pecha Kucha Night Charlotte Vol. 8 is this Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 PM at Amos’ Southend (1423 S Tryon St., 28203). The doors open at 7:00 and the cover is $5 at the door. (ALL proceeds collected go to rebuilding efforts in Japan.)

Why should you make a point to attend April 28th? Charlotte is teaming with creative compassionate individuals and what is better than spending time with a diverse group of quality presenters and audience members than in a casual setting like Amos’ Southend? Attending a Pecha Kucha event is inspiring because these folks are creative problem solvers and trend setters, but more importantly they want to improve this world! These PKN events bring together a range of folks that truly transcends boundaries, not to mention supporting a very important cause.

Pecha Kucha Charlotte, the winner of Charlotte Magazine’s 2010 Best of the Best (BoB) Award for Cultural Events, will stage the eighth installment of their series on April 28, at Amos’ Southend. As before, the 10 presentations of PK Volume 8 will cover a broad range of topics and media from Photography and Poetry to Biking and Racial Identity. (See a list of presenters here.)

Although there will be no Japan theme, all the door proceeds from PKN Volume 8 will go to the post earthquake-tsunami rebuilding efforts in Japan. It will be a part of “Inspire Japan” – a global initiative led by the Pecha Kucha HQ in Tokyo along with Architecture for Humanity. There are 120+ cities from around the world that are participating. (If you are unable to attend, please consider donating directly here.)

Since PKN is volunteer driven – at the local as well as global level – and have no overhead or administrative costs, 100% of what is collected will go to the rebuilding work in Japan.

Born in Tokyo a few years ago, “Pecha Kucha” – Japanese for the sound of conversation – is a unique show-and-tell social event where local creatives from all disciplines present 20 slides for 20 seconds each – an exhilarating kaleidoscope of inspirations, ideas and work. It is an opportunity for people in their communities to express their opinions, share their observations and work out ideas, to a diverse and broad audience in a casual supportive social environment, akin to an intellectual happy hour.

This is a photograph by James Willamor for Charlotte Blog of the the last PKN at the Mint Museum Uptown Grand Opening in October 2010.

