“Shonibare in Context” tour and lecture with the Brothers’ Network

As part of the Henry Box Brown Festival, the Brothers’ Network will be hosting a conversation and tour exploring the work of Yinka Shonibare, currently on display at The Barnes Foundation. This Knight Arts grantee seeks to open up a dialogue about race, culture, gender and class through a festival that celebrates the artistic and social contributions of African men.

Gregory Walker (left) of the Brothers’ Network and Yinka Shonibare (right) at The Barnes Foundation. Photo courtesy of Gregory Walker

On April 12, there will be a program that includes a tour of the special exhibit “Yinka Shonibare MBE: Magic Ladders,” which is being showcased at The Barnes Foundation, as well as a lecture “Shonibare in Context” by Chika Okele-Agulu, Ph.D of Princeton University. Dr. Okele-Agulu will examine the work in terms of its historical and political implications and how it relates to identity.

Yinka Shonibare, “Magic Ladders.” Photo courtesy of The Barnes Foundation

The colorful, often faceless sculptures constructed by Shonibare are wrought with concepts of visibility and movement, as well as strong undertones of cultural significance and personal empowerment. Shonibare, who himself is a British artist of Nigerian descent, makes no reservations about his references to the African diaspora and imperialism, and his sensibilities both come from the privilege of the aristocracy while simultaneously upending it. Shonibare himself says that he wishes to challenge the establishment on one hand, but on the other he longs to be a part of it. This power play is evident in his work, and also in the philosophies of Albert Barnes, who was notably often at odds with the powers-that-be.

Henry Box Brown, for which the festival is named, shipped himself in a box to Philadelphia to gain his freedom, later to recount his amazing journey through bright dioramas reminiscent of the Dutch wax fabric worn by many of Shonibare’s figures. These vibrant hues are often associated with African culture, and Shonibare uses them to once again bridge the Atlantic for the understanding and betterment of all.

Utilizing ladders made of books, Shonibare creates mannequin-like figures that climb these magic ladders, noting the continued endeavor for mobility through freedom, enlightenment and opportunity – especially among men of color. Regardless of background, Shonibare’s work encourages us to strive and work hard to be the best that we can be, even in the face of adversity and struggle.

Make reservations online or call Gregory Walker at 267-334-4897 to participate in the lecture and tour on April 12.