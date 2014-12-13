Highlights from the 7th annual Palate to Palette
Arts / Article
Forget wine and food pairings. The McColl Center for Art + Innovation has created a much more satisfying and sensual duet with wine and art. Now in its seventh year, the Palate to Palette event pairs an artist with a special wine to create an unusual fusion between the artist’s work and your taste buds. These highlights really invigorated my senses and presented a totally new way to experience the McColl Center.
Terry Shipley, “Flowers,” 2012-2014.
Jason Watson, “The Witches Sabbath,” 2013.
At the 7th Annual Palate to Palette at the McColl Center.
