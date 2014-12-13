Highlights from the 7th annual Palate to Palette

December 13, 2014 by

Forget wine and food pairings. The McColl Center for Art + Innovation has created a much more satisfying and sensual duet with wine and art. Now in its seventh year, the Palate to Palette event pairs an artist with a special wine to create an unusual fusion between the artist’s work and your taste buds. These highlights really invigorated my senses and presented a totally new way to experience the McColl Center.

Scenes from the 7th Annual Palate to Palette event at the McColl Center.

Terry Shipley "Flowers" 2012-2014

Terry Shipley, “Flowers,” 2012-2014.

Jason Watson "The Witches Sabbath" 2013

Jason Watson, “The Witches Sabbath,” 2013.

At the 7th Annual Palate to Palette at the McColl Center.

