Highlights from the August Southend Gallery Crawl

The streets were packed this past Friday night in Charlotte’s historic Southend. Art lovers and foodies flocked to the Southend’s First Friday Gallery Crawl and Food Truck Friday events. In fact, it was hard to determine who was there for what, but then that is the appeal of the Southend’s Gallery Crawl; you can experience emerging artists at the Charlotte Art League, view masterful landscapes at the Elder Gallery. and grab a warm, spicy shawarma from the Herban Legend all in one evening.