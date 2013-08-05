Highlights from the August Southend Gallery Crawl
The streets were packed this past Friday night in Charlotte’s historic Southend. Art lovers and foodies flocked to the Southend’s First Friday Gallery Crawl and Food Truck Friday events. In fact, it was hard to determine who was there for what, but then that is the appeal of the Southend’s Gallery Crawl; you can experience emerging artists at the Charlotte Art League, view masterful landscapes at the Elder Gallery. and grab a warm, spicy shawarma from the Herban Legend all in one evening.
Certain art works really popped amidst the blur of heat, food, creativity and crowds:
- From the Charlotte Art League, Monroe S. Tarver’s work stood out, particularly his rain series. He has achieved the misty, gray quality of a Gustave Caillebotte work, but with the action and lights of a modern day city street.
“Red Rain Walk” by Monroe S. Tarver.
- From Elder Gallery’s August Show, “The Great American Landscape,” Jill Jones’ vivid green landscapes were eminently distinguishable with their dreamlike haze ,and Marlies Williams’ luminescent gold grass beckoned the viewer in for a closer examination of her textural strokes.
“Dreamscape III” by Jill Jones.
“Rikka II” by Marlies Williams.
Charlotte Art League: 1517 Camden Rd., Charlotte; 704-376-2787; www.charlotteartleague.com Elder Gallery: 1520 South Tryon St., Charlotte; 704-370-6337; www.elderart.com
