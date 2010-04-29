Hip Hop and Rock Inspire Mad Cat, Goblen, Seven, and Arnold

After a steamy month or two on the Miami stage, the inspiration for our local theater seems to have shifted from violent carnality to pop music. Starting tonight Mad Cat Theatre reprises Hialeah-boy-made-good’s play Broadsword, with actor/director Paul Tei returning from his star turn in Hollywood (California, that is) to join Mad Cat favorites Erik Fabregat, Eli Peck, Gregg Weiner, Sofia Citarella and Ken Clement. Get ready to work your fingers into devil horns during this heavy metal fantasy

Saturday Fundarte hosts a night of hip-hop theatre with excerpts from Rudi Goblen’s Insanity Isn’t; Summer Hill Seven’s Shakespeare N. Haarlem, and Meshaun Lebrone Arnold’s treatment of the tragic life of rapper Tupac Shakur, The Hate U Give. No matter what Mary J. says, hip-hop brings hella drama and our local spoken word artists and playwrights are ready to prove it.