Historic Macon announces tour schedule for “Macon, Then and Now” exhibit

575 College Street, Macon, GA from “Macon, Then and Now.” Image courtesy of Historic Macon Foundation

A photography exhibition featuring archival photographs of historic Macon properties alongside photographs of their present-day appearance will soon begin a tour around Macon. The project was kicked off on March 25 with an opening reception at the Sidney Lanier Cottage.

“Macon, Then and Now” was conceived by Maryel Battin, a preservationist and member of the Historic Macon Foundation. She enlisted the help of the Middle Georgia Camera Club and won a Knight Neighborhood Challenge grant to fund the project. Archival photographs were contributed from the Washington Memorial Library archives.

Historic Macon’s Jennifer Mayer wrote, “The side-by-side view of old and new photos illustrates the changes that have occurred to the historic properties and sites. While some of the images show what historic buildings have been lost, many others depict dramatic changes to the style of the homes, showing how adaptable historic preservation can be.”

Regarding her inspiration for the project, Battin said, “Macon’s historic architecture defines our city and makes us proud to live in such a beautiful town.”

The exhibit will begin its tour on May 10 at Macon City Hall and will travel to various locations in Bibb County through November.

“Macon, Then and Now” Exhibition Schedule May 10-June 30: City Hall (700 Poplar St., Macon) July: Washington Memorial Library (1180 Washington Ave., Macon) August: Mercer University, Tarver Library (1300 Edgewood Ave., Macon) September: TBA October: Middle Georgia State College (100 College Station Dr., Macon) November: TBA