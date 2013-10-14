History manifests at Macon’s Riverside Cemetery Conservancy

Luther Williams and Jackie Robinson manifest for Spirits in October 2012. Photo by Milton Heard, courtesy of Riverside Cemetery Conservancy

Are you feeling lucky? If not, maybe the chance to stand face-to-face with John Heisman, legendary namesake of college football’s highest honor, will lift your spirits. He passed away long ago, but his spirit lives on. This October, you’re in luck, when the Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy presents the sixth annual “Spirits in October.”

According to “Spirits” co-chair Ruth Sykes, “‘Spirits in October’ is the only historical tour in central Georgia to offer visitors a glimpse of the past complete with costumed actors portraying historic figures, most interred at the 126-year old cemetery park, all of whom have figured importantly in Macon’s history.”

Riverside Conservancy Director Suzanne Doonan, who is also the creator of “Spirits in October,” said the annual event gives attendees a deeper connection to Macon by “putting a human face on history.”

John Heisman will manifest for Spirits in October 2013. Photo courtesy of Riverside Cemetery Conservancy

This year’s theme is “Lucky or Unlucky 13.” Among the “spirits” manifesting for the event are a casino operator, the 13th person interred at Riverside Cemetery, Macon’s mayor in 1913, and even John Heisman, who spent time in Macon and was almost head football coach at Mercer University.

Doonan called the connections fascinating. The long-time Macon resident explained that when she first found reports in her research of a casino, she was skeptical. But sure enough, Crump’s Park, an old amusement facility, contained a facility that functioned as a casino in the early 20th century. Research of Crump’s Park also led to the discovery of a Macon connection to John Heisman. The list goes on and on.

A postcard featuring Mayor Moore. Archival image courtesy of Riverside Cemetery Conservancy

“Spirits in October” begins October 18- 19 and continues October 24-27. One-hour guided walking tours begin at 6 p.m. on weeknights, running every 15 minutes, with the last tour beginning at 8:30 p.m. The final day, October 27, will offer matinees only from 4-6 p.m. At the end of each tour, guests can enjoy light refreshments in the Macon Public Mausoleum.

Tour cost is $20 per person; $18 for senior or military; $10 per student ages 10 and older; and free for children under 10. Group rates are available. All proceeds benefit Riverside Conservancy, a the 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Tickets are on sale now by calling 478-301-5470 or online at ovations365.com.

Local actors portray historical figures each year for “Spirits in October.” Photo by Milton Heard, courtesy of Riverside Cemetery Conservancy

The complete list of “Lucky or Unlucky 13” Spirits includes:

Clarence Eves, the thirteenth person interred in Riverside Cemetery

Mayor John Thomas Moore, mayor of Macon in 1913, a time of industrial innovation and urbanization

Laura Jordan Massee (d. 1913), whose son started the Electric Light Co., which promoted Macon’s Crumps Park Casino, the terminus for the Trolley Line

African-American and Caucasian descendants of Levi Sheftall, a founding citizen of Savannah, whose son Mordecai was the highest ranking Jewish officer in the army of the American Revolution. In the 1920s, Savannah Sheftalls of both races settled in Macon and established prominent families.

Uncle Ned & The Haylofters. The charismatic “Uncle Ned,” Eugene Lowery Stripling, host of a popular 1950s weekly program of bluegrass music broadcast on Macon’s long running CBS affiliate, 13WMAZ

Mary Melson Butler, world traveler and public speaker

John Heisman. Heisman came close to accepting the position of football coach at Macon’s Mercer University in July, 1907. Why was he in Macon; where did he go from here?