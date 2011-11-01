Holden Street artists get a new venue

I would be amiss if I did not acknowledge the changing of seasons in this blog, as well as the festive holiday of All Hallow’s Eve, that, at times, can bring out the creativity in all of us — not to mention, glorious amounts of chocolate eating and apple bobbing. After all, who doesn’t really love autumn? It’s an excuse to wear sweaters all the time and forget who we are for just one night.

Luckily, thanks to the hard work of a few dedicated individuals, along with some funds from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, the Detroit Recreation Department and a successful Kickstarter campaign, one swath of Detroit’s vacant green space gets to change what it has been recognized as forever. This Saturday, the Lincoln St. Sculpture Garden hosted it’s inaugural event. Park designer James Willer said he noticed the raw and hidden space a few years ago and envisioned an opportunity for much more. The back wall near the train track had already become a favorite of graffiti artists, and, by partnering with Recycle Here!‘s Director of Operations Matthew Naimi, the duo set the wheels in motion to develop the area more fully so it can become a destination for all art forms, as well as the community. Nicknaming the art park the “’Ghetto Louvre,” Naimi added, “The park is open to all. A place to get a look and a thought when you walk by, a place to watch the trains rumble through Detroit City, a place to sit and look at art. It’s like Detroit’s back pocket.”