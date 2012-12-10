Holiday-themed events take center stage in downtown Macon during December

This float by “Princesses with a Purpose” was one of the award winners at the Middle Georgia Christmas Parade.

There’s no shortage of things to do when December rolls around, but keeping up with all the events can be a real chore. This year, Macon Arts Alliance and Main Street Macon teamed up to keep track of all the events happening in downtown Macon this holiday season. As part of its commitment to economic development and revitalization of the central business district, Main Street Macon, worked with its partners to create the schedule of events. “Christmas in Downtown” began with the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Macon City Auditorium on November 30. To help spread the word, Macon Arts Alliance, a Knight Arts grantee, has incorporated this list of special events into its online events calendar at Ovations365.com.

Over the weekend, several “Christmas in Downtown” events were held including “Christmas in Mercer Village,” the “InTown Macon Christmas Candlelight Tour of Homes,” and the “Middle Georgia Christmas Parade.” These events were well-attended, but there are still two weeks of events left to enjoy.

December 13: The 567 Center for Renewal, a Knight Arts grantee, will hold a special “Corks and Canvas” workshop as part of the series. This workshop for adults will allow students to learn to paint a beautiful 11×14″ painting of a winter cardinal while enjoying a glass of wine or other beverage. No painting experience is required and all supplies are included — except the wine. This event is BYOB. Reservations are required

December 13–15: Theatre Macon, a Knight Arts grantee, presents “A Christmas Cabaret” featuring J.J. Hobbs and Bryson Holloway performing a host of holiday favorites, both secular and sacred, accompanied by Jim Penndorf. This concert is a benefit for Toys for Tots, so you’ll want to bring an unwrapped toy to get the discounted admission rate of $15 for adults, $10 for students. Without a toy, the price is $25 for adults and $20 for students, so it pays to be generous.

Macon Arts Alliance will continue its series of Trunk Shows on December 14 and 21 from 4-7 p.m. each Friday. The gallery has a host of original arts and crafts that make perfect gifts for the holidays. While you are there, check out the monthly exhibit “The Artistic Gift” featuring photograms and photographs by Roy Ward and glass art by Kelly Robertson. His glass ornaments are a particular delight and are already a hot item for local shoppers.

Main Street Macon and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame will wind down “Christmas in Downtown” with a screening of “Polar Express” on December 20 at the theater inside the hall of fame. This event has become a December tradition in downtown Macon, so you’ll want to grab the kids for this holiday classic.