In art, the end of the analog age

So it’s the sound when entering George Sanchez-Calderon’s installation room at the de la Cruz Collection that feels the most immediate: it’s the click, click, click, flip, flip, flip of a train station sign changing times and destinations. The sound emanates from a real, giant Solari train station mechanism and is immediately recognizable to anyone (as in most of the world) who has traveled on trains. It is immediately identifiable as old-fashioned. The aural and visual aspect of the piece is also immediately nostalgic. Today, there are similar signs in airports, flashing updated times and gates, prompting a rush to new exit points — but they are silent. The digital age has left us mute without these telltale cues, which once became synonymous with “Modernism” and are now dated. Funny, isn’t it? Sanchez-Calderon, whose quirky and engaging works have invigorated the Miami landscape for years, played with the idea of Modernism— its contradictions and its after effects — on a number of previous occasions. For instance, he erected an 80-percent-scale version of Le Corbusier’s classic Modernist house under a freeway overpass in Overtown, which stood for several years back in the early 2000s. On the one hand, here was a representative of “progress” as the Modern age once heralded, sitting in one of the most decrepit and neglected areas of any modern city in the world. As an artist, he is interested in both the literal and metaphorical architecture of our current era.