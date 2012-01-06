In Fluxus I trust

This past week, Signal-Return, Detroit’s new letterpress shop, held its inaugural exhibition with the work of a founding member of Fluxus, Alison Knowles. Fluxus is a performance group that began with the John Cage class at The New School in 1958. They are know for work that addresses the informal mundane tasks of daily life. At times, the work can weave itself into some of our basic senses, such as smell, sight, touch and sound. Knowles traveled the world with her work and is credited with creating the first-ever computerized poem on record (with the assistance of composer Jim Tenney). She also served as an Artist-in-Residence at Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study — Harvard in 2009. The work she brings to Signal-Return includes scrolls, bean turners, printed books, book objects, artist multiples, performance scores and a suite of prints. I was particularly drawn to the bean turners that sound like rainstorms when held upside down and the clothing made of material that had been printed upon with cyanotype. Knowles’ work clearly embodies the Fluxus theory, which is a beautiful celebration to the sometimes-forgotten happenings of everyday life. Viewing the works can make you more present in the moments we often take for granted.