Indie artists perform at benefit to support Sean Pritchard

Sean Pritchard. Photo by William Haun

Approximately three hours away from Macon, there’s a town called Oakway, South Carolina. Many people who were not close friends with Sean Pritchard may find it hard to believe he’s not from Macon. The time he has dedicated to this city by creating springboards for local and distant indie musicians has been amazing. Pritchard is associated with almost any event that involves live music in Macon.

The Blue Indian is a website set up for wordsmiths who critique and promote audio, photos, shows and videos made by indie artists. Besides being the senior editor for The Blue Indian’s music blog post, Sean Pritchard used his prior connections and the database of indie artists covered by The Blue Indian to book shows in and outside of Macon. Just because the artists are coined as independent doesn’t mean they are not mainstream and famous. Over the years, The Blue Indian has partnered with all kinds of planning committees and venues to help incorporate a blend of bold artists who help add flavor to the overall productions.

For three years, Sean Pritchard has been the Director of Programming and Festival Processes for Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival. With his talents, Pritchard could have moved to any top 25 market in the United States and survived. However, his pioneering spirit has kept him grounded to Macon. Around the middle of this month, we received news that Pritchard has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The specialists immediately prescribed him with chemotherapy treatment. Although this is a very tragic episode of Pritchard’s life, tears well up in my eyes as I witness the love and support needed to help him recover such an illness.

On March 10 at 8 p.m., a benefit made up of live performances from artists who have been embraced by Sean Pritchard will happen at the Hummingbird Stage & Taproom. Of course, this is only one of the many sentimental fundraisers that will be produced to help Pritchard keep his mind focused on recuperating. As of today, the lineup includes acts like Jack Banning, Dalmation, Mel Washington, Triathalon and other surprise musicians. The concert is only one way to pay it forward to the #seanstrong cause. You can also make donations to Pritchard’s GoFundMe site, which was set up by his mother, by clicking here. Finally, if you plan on attending the benefit concert at the Hummingbird Stage & Taproom, check out the Facebook event page to join and share this fundraiser.