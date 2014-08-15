Inkub8 announces artist in residence Guillermo León Gómez
Guillermo León Gómez brings sound, body and high tea to Inkub8 during the month of August. The FIU artist is midway through his residency at Inkub8, where he’s expanding his personal investigation into replication, consumerism and artificiality.
Using sound and image, Gómez creates short, single-channel videos in which he uses every day items to investigate his obsessions. In “Speeding Train,” Gómez rigs a camera to a shopping cart and runs at a steady pace down the aisles of a grocery store. At first, the viewer assumes it’s shot from within a speeding train.
Watch “Speeding Train” here.
In “Untitled (Masking),” Gómez films himself aggressively using lipstick to mark his body and a white wall. While breaking gender binaries is important in this work, one of the most important elements to consider is Gómez’s obsession with using consumerist items to comment on cultural norms and quirks. Over the next few weeks, Gómez will continue to explore his work. In addition, he will hold a series of public events and a culminating performance at Inkub8.
Watch “Untitled (Masking)” here.
The public event schedule for Gómez’s residency is as follows:
An Artist Talk will take place Tuesday, August 19 at 8 p.m. at Inkub8, 2021 NW 1st Pl., Miami; 305-482-1621.
Gomez will also be hosting a Sound and Body Lab at Inkub8. This workshop will explore sound’s interaction with space and how the body can be used as a tool. Participants will work collaboratively to design and construct sound barriers with each other’s bodies. They will also experiment with the acoustics of the warehouse and the manipulation of sound waves. The Sound and Body Lab workshop days are Saturday, August 16 and Saturday, August 23 from 12-2 p.m.
The final exhibition of Gómez’s work will take place at Inkub8 on Saturday, August 30th at 8p.m. The admission price is a $15 donation. As a celebration for the end of his residency, Gómez will host high tea at Inkub8. Guests are invited to wear their fanciest high tea attire. Video works produced at the time of his residency will be projected on the wall. Stayed tuned for more information.
