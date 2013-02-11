“Innovative Works” is introspective, jarring and romantic

“Queen” Choreographed by Sasha Janes. Photography by ChristopherRecordPhotography

No one theme runs through the five ballets in North Carolina’s Dance Theatre’s (a Knight Arts grantee) “Innovative Works.” The show is alternately introspective, jarring and romantic. Featuring work from choreographers Mark Diamond, Sasha Janes and Dwight Rhoden, “Innovative Works” has only one weekend left — February 15-16 with performances at 7:30 p.m.

The show begins with a work from Rhoden, “Gateways,” that starts out eerie and chaotic with dancers performing alone or in small groups but disconnected. As “Gateways” continues the electronic pulse of the music softens and the dancers become more cooperative with each other. Interestingly, this ballet is still in the creation phase, so audiences get to take a little peak at the creation process.

Sasha Janes choreography dominated the middle of the show with “Queen” and “At First Sight” — two ballets with romance at their core. “Queen” told the story of a soldier turning in his bows and arrows, refusing to fight for his queen. Danced by Anna Gerberich, the queen, dominate and icy, broke her composure as she struggled with the soldier to keep him in her service. A romantic, sexual relationship hummed under the surface of this battle. “At First Sight” offered a light, flirtatious look at two people falling in love.

The “Innovative Works” series is a wonderful break from the more traditional ballet format. The series is held at the Patricia McBride & Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux Center for Dance at 701 North Tryon Street where the Company rehearses. The theater even appears to be a hybrid studio and performance space with ballet bars running along the walls. The low, un-separated level of the stage connects viewers with the dancers. It is close and intimate.

Theater at the Patricia McBride and Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux Center for Dance.