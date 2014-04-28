Innovators Alive produces Oh Snap! Makeup and Nail Competition

Oh Snap! Makeup and Nail Competition is the first of its kind to happen as a stand-alone event from major hair shows in Macon-Bibb County. Productions such as this usually happen in major metropolitan areas. However, Princess Davis is a young artist and entrepreneur who decided she wanted to create a local competition with big city flavor. She founded Innovators Alive a couple of years ago to make specialized accessories and dazzling jewelry. The concept of beauty and art seem to be the key ingredients behind this company and its umbrella initiatives.

Nowadays, everyday people look as if they are stepping out from a Hollywood set, so makeup and nail artists are in high demand. The Oh Snap! Makeup and Nail Competition takes place Sunday, May 4 at the Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second Street downtown Macon, from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. The makeup and nail students or professionals must participate in three categories to qualify for the cash prizes. Entry fee for all competitors is $25.

Oh Snap! Makeup and Nail Competition flyer

A maximum of 15 artists in both the makeup and nail industry will battle to win. The makeup artists compete in classes titled Battle: Fastest Full-Face Makeup in 20 minutes, Futuristically Fierce and Model Showcase/Skit. Then, the nail technicians’ categories are Fastest Full Set in 20 minutes, 3D Nail Art and Model Showcase/Skit. Registration forms and additional rules to compete can be found at www.iacompetions.com. Oh Snap! Makeup and Nail Competion is designed to show off some of the best makeup an nail artists around. The grand prize makeup competitor will receive $750 cash, and the top contestant in the nail classes will win $500 cash.