Inside April’s Site Specific at the Miami Design District

By Aaron Glickman, SocialMiami.com

The Miami Design District presented its April edition of Site Specific, a series that brings performance out of the traditional theater and into the venues in the Design District.

The April edition featured four acts from local performers. In keeping with National Poetry Month, each act had a poetic element in its presentation. The April acts included: Marie Whitman, Octavio Campos featuring Yevgeniya Kats, Oscar Fuentes and Deborah Magdelena.