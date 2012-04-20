Inside ARTLAB+

The Hirshhorn places artists at the center of all it’s programming. ARTLAB+ workshops are no different. Over Spring Break, Boris Willis, a professional dancer with Elizabeth Streb and a professor of computer game design at George Mason University, facilitated a workshop with ArtLab mentors that exposed teens to art installation, dance, music, and theater in order to produce a culminating digital performance for museum’s Ring Auditorium. Also, New York City fashion illustrator Blue Logan will share his expertise in a one day workshop on April 21st.

Teens will learn how to create their own fashion illustrations using analog and digital tools. Registration has also just opened for the ArtLab’s summer workshops. Week-long opportunities will be offered to DC area aspiring broadcasters, teen animators, and young game designers. These full-day workshops offer teens a palette of technical tools so teens can combine technology in ways that best serve their ideas. If workshops teens want to continue to stay in the space the ArtLab will be a place to hang out or continue working during early evening hours.