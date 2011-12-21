Inside BalletX’s eXpand the eXperience

We launched our *eXpand the eXperience* program with our November dance series and it was a huge success. In addition to presenting two original new ballets and a work from our repertoire, we wowed audiences with unexpected performances in the lobby of the Wilma Theater before the shows and in the theater during intermissions. The feedback we have received from both our audiences and from the press has been tremendous and the experience far surpassed our expectations. There was a buzz between the shows as people wondered if they would experience the same thing at the performance they planned to attend. The highlight for me was watching a very young father tell his 6 yr old son who had just drummed on the stage with the West Philadelphia Conestoga Drill Team “I am so proud of you”. I will never forget the look in the young boys eyes, both father and son never imaged their drill team would be here performing at The Wilma Theater. My eyes watered up and I realized the idea we submitted to Knight Arts Challenge was touching more then just our audience.