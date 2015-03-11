Inside “Black Ink” at MDC-Hialeah

By Jamie Dianne Acebo, Miami Dade College Hialeah Campus

On February 25th, 2015 the Hialeah Cultural Center opened its doors to “Black Ink”, the first curated exhibition at MDC-Hialeah Campus. The new Hialeah Cultural Center, was established with the fundraising support of the Knight Arts Challenge Grant. The Center will celebrate and preserve the arts and culture of Hialeah by bringing together local artists and the community through events and exhibitions.

Pictured: “La Muerte” (1963) “La Finura de los ‘20s” (1928)

Pictured: 11 paintings viewed from the left side of the gallery

“Black Ink” brings to the community a selection of Cuban works from the personal collection of Gustavo Orta and his sister, Ester Orta. The collection gives special importance to drawings, considered by Orta to be a defined medium of formal experimentation and a respectable means of artistic expression. The exhibition focuses on the intimacy, sobriety, beauty, and simplicity of the drawings and lines.

Pictured: Dr. Roig-Watnik Campus President, Dr. Bradley-Hess Dean of Academic and Student Affairs, and Gustavo Orta Curator of Black Ink Exhibit at the Student Reception Opening