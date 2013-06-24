Inside Downtown Akron’s June 1 Film and Fashion event

By Sharon Gillberg, Downtown Akron Partnership

Saturday, June 1 was a great night in Downtown-filled with energy, fresh faces and fun. Through the support of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Downtown Akron Partnership kicked off the first in a series of Downtown Live & Local events with Film and Fashion.

The collaboration in Downtown Akron’s Arts and Culture District is truly incredible. The district is a great common ground to celebrate the arts, arts entrepreneurs, new music, live performances, fun dining options and great people. It is also a wonderful platform to host something as cool as a fashion show and film competition.

While guests strolled along the Artwalk footprint, activity was bustling at the Trolley Barn with the Summer Fashion Show and Designer Challenge. NOTO, Downtown’s premiere women’s fashion boutique, returned with spot on trends not meant for the faint at heart. The Designer Challenge featured four local fashion designers, each modeling three looks. The fifth annual Summer Fashion Show immediately followed and showcased the best in fashion. Live music by Shivering Timbers and vinyl spinning DJ Moose Malloy entertained more than 300 guests. Attendees were encouraged to take part in the art by casting votes for their favorite designer via text or by a tablet kiosk. The winning designer, Marcia LeGoullon, will have her lined available for purchase this summer at NOTO and also received a commercial grade Husqvarna Viking sewing machine.

Akron Film+Pixel recruited 60-second-or-less films from budding and established film makers for screening at multiple venues Downtown. The Short Attention Span Film Festival submissions were shown on a continuous loop at 43 Furnace, We Gallery and Summit Artspace, and projected on the north end of the John S. Knight Center. A total of 26 films were shown – 16 of which were local or from Ohio natives. The films ranged from comedic and dramatic to abstract.

As with the Designer Challenge, guests voted for their favorite film via text or at tablet kiosks at each venue. Voting for each event took place during a limited timeframe and with the Downtown Akron neighborhood to encourage everyone to attend and experience the event. The overall winner was “Wildebeest” by Ant Blades and the regional winner qualified to win the cash prize was “Believe” by Adam Nelson.

Live & Local participants enjoyed up close and personal experiences with performances by RiverFall and members of the Akron Symphony Orchestra who strolled through the Artwalk footprint.