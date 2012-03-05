Inside MOCA’s 15th anniversary

By Donna Fields, Museum of Contemporary Art

The Museum of Contemporary Art’s 15th Anniversary Celebration attracted some of the biggest names in the art world. Leading collectors and arts patrons were joined by many of the renowned artists who are part of MOCA’s history, among them: Frank Stella, Tracey Emin, David Salle, Richard Artschwager, Malcolm Morley, Isaac Julien, Matthew Ritchie, Enoc Perez, Richard Phillips, Jack Pierson, Shinique Smith and Roberto Juarez.

At the dinner, MOCA Board Chair Emeritus Irma Braman, who along with husband Norman served as Honorary Chairmen of the Celebration, honored Alberto Ibargüen and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation for its outstanding support of the museum’s exhibitions and education programs. MOCA Executive Director and Chief Curator Bonnie Clearwater announced the formation of the 15th Anniversary Collection of over 20 new works in the museum’s permanent collection, including Mark Handforth’s Electric Tree, on view in North Miami’s Griffing Park. Award-winning Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson delighted guests with a new performance piece created especially for this occasion that featured Schubert, showgirls and a showering of confetti.

In addition to Honorary Chairs Irma and Norman Braman, Dr. Kira and Neil Flanzraich, Francie Bishop Good and David Horvitz, Barbara Herzberg, Joanne Katz, Dr. Shulamit and Chaim Katzman, Jan and Daniel Lewis, and Diane and Alan Lieberman served as Co-Chairs of the Celebration. Sandra and Stephen Muss and Ray Ellen and Allan Yarkin served as Vice Chairs. 15th Anniversary Collection Chairs were Irma and Norman Braman and Rosa and Carlos de la Cruz. Christine and Andy Hall chaired the International Committee, and Sandy and Michael Collins, Janice and Alan Lipton, and Hal Philipps served on the Celebration Committee.

Many of the partygoers returned to MOCA the following day for Artist to Artist, a fascinating series of conversations with the artists. Painters Malcolm Morley, Richard Phillips and David Salle discussed different art movements in art history, followed by Enoc Perez, Shinique Smith and Matthew Ritchie who spoke about art education and their early influences. Tracey Emin, Isaac Julien and Jack Pierson recounted the process of making their art and Daniel Arsham, Naomi Fisher, Dara Friedman, Mark Handforth and Jorge Pantoja spoke about the evolution of the art scene in Miami. The program concluded with banter between Icelandic artists Ragnar Kjartansson and Magnus Sigurdson.