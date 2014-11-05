Inside Reading Terminal Market’s October performances

By Ann Mintz, Reading Terminal Market

An exciting mixed bag of performances took place at Reading Terminal Market during October including a popup dance performance, the winner of Philadelphia Magazine’s award for “Best of Philly” street singer, the 30th anniversary celebration of the longest running free jazz performance series in town, and a 10 piece classic jazz orchestra performing in honor of Philadelphia’s own Eddie Lang!

On October 9th, the folkloric dance troupe Yaretzi performed traditional dances from five Mexican provinces: Jalisco, Veracruz, Nayarit, Chiapas and Tamaulipas. With their colorful costumes and dazzling, percussive footwork, the Yaretzi dancers delighted Market patrons and quickly attracted a substantial crowd at the unexpected hour of 5 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon. This was the third and final performance celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, organized in partnership with Raices Culturales Latinoamericanas. Like other dance performances at Reading Terminal Market, it was made possible by the availability of the modular portable dance floor owned by Dance USA Philadelphia.

On October 10th, the Market’s resident jazz group, the Reading Terminals, celebrated their 30th anniversary at the Market. The longest running free jazz performance in Philadelphia definitely merited celebration—and cake.

Anthony Riley is one of Philadelphia’s best street singers—one of the ten best, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the very best, according to Philadelphia Magazine’s annual Best of Philly list. He sings everything from classic Motown (think James Brown, Sam Cooke and the Temptations) to today’s top 40. His silky baritone and the performance skills honed by years working the streets of Philadelphia have made him a favorite with Market patrons and his performance on October 12 received an enthusiastic response.

On October 26th, the Blackbird Society Orchestra celebrated the enduring legacy of Eddie Lang. Born in South Philadelphia on October 25, 1902, Lang is generally considered to be the father of jazz guitar. The Blackbird Society Orchestra plays classic jazz from the early years of the 20th century—music of Paul Whiteman, Hoagy Carmichael and Duke Ellington. Led by the guitar and vocals of Richard Barnes, the Orchestra features a five-musician horn section together with piano, upright bass, violin and drums. This lively, up-tempo music had Market patrons literally dancing in the aisles.

Music @ the Market is an ongoing program. Information can be found at www.readingterminalmarket.org Mexican folkloric dance troupe Yaretzi at Reading Terminal Market

