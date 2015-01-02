Inside the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus’ 2014 school assembly performances

By Thomas Wolfinger, Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus

The Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus performed 5 school assembly programs in the fall of 2014 as a part of the PGMC Outreach Program thanks in part to funding received from the Knight Foundation.

In October, the PGMC performed at Abington Junior High School, Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP) and Northeast High School. While at Northeast High the PGMC was joined by The staff from the Attic Youth Center. The facilitators from the Attic followed up the PGMC concert presentation be leading discussions on a variety of LGBTQ topics.

In November, the PGMC returned for second performances at both the Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush as well as at the Academy at Palumbo. We are thrilled to be developing on going relationships with the staff, the students and the leadership.