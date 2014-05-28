International Taste of Soul 2014 connects culture through cuisine

No matter how we may have a difference of political, religious or ethnic backgrounds, food seems to be a great way to bond through an act that all of nature has in common, which is eating. Each year, the Tubman African American Museum ends its spring fundraisers with the International Taste of Soul.

Local celebrities and restaurants prepare all types of dishes, which include southern American soul food dishes, Irish corned beef and cabbages, African fufu and soup, Indian Punjabi chicken, Mediterranean cous cous, Caribbean beef patties with jerk chicken, and so much more. It’s such a great way to bridge the cultural divide that seems mysterious to the masses.

International Taste of Soul.

People who travel the nation and globe have usually been exposed to many other lifestyles. The International Taste of Soul is a simple way for our community to come together and travel the world via cooking and seasonings. With the consolidation of Macon and Bibb County, soon we will be characterized as more of a metropolitan like Atlanta, Miami and New York. Of course, our population will likely never swell to the numbers in those cities. However, we will be the cultural hub for all of the surrounding cities in Middle Georgia. As our population becomes more diverse because of development, our demographics will include many more kinds of people.

The International Taste of Soul embraces that global appeal that will soon grace Macon-Bibb County. Most of all, BB&T is the sponsor of this happening, and the proceeds fund the Tubman African American Museum’s educational outreach programming.

International Taste of Soul vendor display.

This occasion takes place Sunday, June 22 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Tubman African American Museum located at 340 Walnut Street downtown Macon. Tickets are $25 for food, a museum tour and door prizes. The International Taste of Soul serves as a way to acknowledge notable people who make a difference in our community, in addition to introducing local restaurants to existing and new patrons.