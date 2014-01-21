Intimate expressions in painting
There’s still time before the end of the month to catch the portraits from two French-born painters at Waltman Ortega. Figurative is really too simple a term to label these large-scale canvases — representational, yes, but with obvious, beautiful strokes from the brush as essential elements to the creations.
The works of Paris-based François Bard are the most clearly influenced and related to photography; they could almost be photographs, but not quite. “Golden Chain,” the close-up painting of the back of the neck of a man with a shaved head, wearing a gold chain, is maybe the most impressive. It’s hard to turn your gaze from it (Bard is a hot commodity; his works sell often before they are even finished).
But it’s the work of now Brooklyn-based and Rhode Island School of Design grad Jérôme Lagarrigue that jumps out from the canvas in a particularly dramatic way. For the most part, in this exhibit his works are images of a boxer: some extreme close-ups where the eyes dominate; others portrayals of a body in motion, ready for the fight. They have abstract flourishes that imitate a still from a film; the movement expressed through a blurred image resembling a freeze-frame where the act has not yet been completed.
Portrait of a boxer from Lagarrigue.
The title of this exhibit from the gallery that also has a Paris location really comes from Lagarrigue’s work, “Figure Round 2.”
Through his spatula, the colors and the lines are both vivid but in the swirls also oblique — we can see just enough but not it all. The details are there but somewhat hidden. Fine stuff, and needless to say, skilled painting.
“Figure Round 2” runs through Jan. 31 at Waltman Ortega Fine Art, 2233 N.W. 2nd Ave., Miami; www.waltmanortega.com.
