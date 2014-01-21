Intimate expressions in painting

Painting from Jérôme Lagarrigue.

There’s still time before the end of the month to catch the portraits from two French-born painters at Waltman Ortega. Figurative is really too simple a term to label these large-scale canvases — representational, yes, but with obvious, beautiful strokes from the brush as essential elements to the creations.

The works of Paris-based François Bard are the most clearly influenced and related to photography; they could almost be photographs, but not quite. “Golden Chain,” the close-up painting of the back of the neck of a man with a shaved head, wearing a gold chain, is maybe the most impressive. It’s hard to turn your gaze from it (Bard is a hot commodity; his works sell often before they are even finished).

But it’s the work of now Brooklyn-based and Rhode Island School of Design grad Jérôme Lagarrigue that jumps out from the canvas in a particularly dramatic way. For the most part, in this exhibit his works are images of a boxer: some extreme close-ups where the eyes dominate; others portrayals of a body in motion, ready for the fight. They have abstract flourishes that imitate a still from a film; the movement expressed through a blurred image resembling a freeze-frame where the act has not yet been completed.

Portrait of a boxer from Lagarrigue.

The title of this exhibit from the gallery that also has a Paris location really comes from Lagarrigue’s work, “Figure Round 2.”

Through his spatula, the colors and the lines are both vivid but in the swirls also oblique — we can see just enough but not it all. The details are there but somewhat hidden. Fine stuff, and needless to say, skilled painting.