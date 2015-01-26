Invitational 8UP Dance Competition shows off the best

8UP Dance Competition logo.

Sight of Sound has teamed up with Steps on Ingleside to present the 8UP Dance Competition invitational. Recently, dance-off challenges have become very popular around the nation. The culture is definitely climaxing in Middle Georgia. There are many individuals and dance teams in town who challenge each other on a regular basis. These hoofers also expand their reputations by entering regional and national dance offs. Other than winning for prestige, some incentives for entering these dance competitions include cash, medals and trophies.

Sight of Sound is an organization founded by Bradley Sevyn Talbert. Since August 2014, Sight of Sound has been facilitating dance classes in after-school programs in Bibb County schools such as Alexander II, Brookdale, Miller Middle School, Skyview and Springdale. Talbert has been dancing all of his life and uses Sight of Sound as a method to inspire and teach young dancers. First Bass was one of the first dance groups he was a part of, and when he moved to Macon in 2002, he continued to keep his passion for dance alive. The 8UP Dance Competition is the first formal dance challenge produced by Sight of Sound. This production is a partnership with Steps on Ingleside, which is a dance studio operated and owned by Elizabeth Meyer.

Although the 8UP Dance Competition is one of Sight of Sound’s first formal competitions, they are not strangers to dance battling. When the mood is right, they will conduct a dance cypher anytime and anywhere. Many of the people involved with this current dance movement are products of the authentic hip hop culture. Locally, Sight of Sound is planning a session called Saturday Cyphers, where dancers will constantly perform one after another for a while. Depending on the amount of participants, this type of dance battle could last for hours.

8UP is a term that was coined by Sabir, a hip hop lyricist, who will be performing live at the competition. While he’s not a dancer, he’s associated with the lifestyle of dance. One day at a dance cypher, he yelled out to the loser, “Owhhhhh, you got 8UP!” So, that’s the meaning behind the title of this upcoming dance battle. Other artists like DJ B3 and Popworld will be entertaining and showcasing during the event. Popworld is a visual artist who will be selling art drawings during the 8UP Dance Competition.

The 8UP Dance Competition is invitational only. Fifty invites were sent out, but only 16 people were chosen to participate. The selected individual dancers will be representing from Albany, Atlanta, Augusta and all over metro Macon. They will be competing for a hand-crafted medallion medal of a mocking jay designed by Sankofa of Universal Love Jewelry. The next Sight of Sound dance off will be called 8UP: The Hunger Games Dance Competition. Stay tuned for details of this event, where dancers will be partnered off in twos to compete in dance games and obstacle courses.

Admission is $3 for the 8UP Dance Competion that’s happening on January 31 from 7 p.m.until 9 p.m.