Is it not for us, the buildings & bodies we inhabit?

[Ce n’est pas nous] is the multidisciplinary ensemble founded by dancer/choreographer Priscilla Marrero, visual/performing artist Ferrán Martín, and composer/performer Matthew Evan Taylor. In “The Emerald House,” the triad also explored the ways in which modern architecture has influenced the way we move, interact and even think about our bodies within the context modern architecture. It also explored, indirectly, the ways in which the human body influences architecture.

Priscilla Marrero. Photo by Neil de la Flor

Their first collaboration—the “Emerald House” project—is based on Swiss architect Le Corbusier’s Five Points of Architecture. In this piece, which debuted at Inkub8 (a Knight Arts grantee) after a one-month residency at the center, the triad elegantly wove together Taylor’s quirky sounds generated on a child’s piano, Marrero’s precise movements, Martin’s sculpture and even the sense of smell to create a successful multi-sensory, multidimensional performance.

“The Emerald House.” Photo by Neil de la Flor

Le Corbusier was a pioneer in modern architecture and his Five Points opened up a new platform from which architects could conceive and design structures for modern living. Think of a structure lifted off the ground by reinforced concrete stilts, free facade, open (loft-like) floor plan and a rooftop garden to replace what the structure consumed. His Five Points has had a profound impact on the way architecture influences the way we live and work.

“The Emerald House.” Photo by Neil de la Flor

The Emerald House examines the connection between human and modern architecture. Although it is essentially a “street” performance brought inside, setting the work indoors radically changed the vibe of the piece because it imposed structure within a structure. It also offered elements that a cityscape can’t offer, such as controlled lighting, sound and good weather. The irony of performance: staging a performance about/with a structure within a structure.

“The Emerald House.” Photo by Neil de la Flor

Martin, who is an experimental sculptor and street performer who uses the city as his set, expressed anxiety after the performance. “It’s been over 20 years since I’ve performed in public,” he revealed during the post-performance Q&A session. However, The Emerald House was far from a hesitant, angst ridden performance. It was a precise, methodical, insightful performance that captivated and mesmerized the audience. It was also simply fun to watch.