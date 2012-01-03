It’s not a party without the band

I don’t know what could be more inspiring then that. The Detroit Party Marching Band, founded two years ago, encompass the can-do spirit that often resides in the folks that call this city their home. Though they are not the only renegade style marching band around (check out “What Cheer? Brigade, another great group from Rhode Island), they are bringing down the house in Detroit. In an interview for a documentary created by Nora Mandray, Detroit Part Marching Band founder John Notarianni talks a little about what motivated him to start the group. “I never played in a marching band in high school, I started listening to a lot of Balkins music from Serbia, and I just thought there was so much energy and so much life to what they were doing with music and music from New Orleans as well, which I have always loved. I had that excitement about what you could do with a totally acoustic instrument, were it’s just you and what you do with your body.”