J. Shawn Durham stars in “Four Broke Guys” at the Douglass Theatre

“Four Broke Guys” flyer.

For almost eight years, Macon’s community has witnessed J.Shawn Durham perform a spoken word piece called “Lola.” He was very passionate when expressing the content of this particular work. When he would recite the piece, his thoughts were picturesque. You could definitely visualize all the scenarios he portrayed during his projection of this poem. Then, approximately two years ago, the poem inspired him to author a book titled, “The Broke Brothers’ Revolution.”

Now, the plot of this story is mesmerizing. The majority of us want to think a broke brother would spend more of his time looking for some type of work. Well, J. Shawn Durham will make you empathize if you are a broke brother. On the other hand, if you don’t have a clue, he’ll have you sympathizing with the broke brothers.

The story’s plot is about, Carlos, the main character getting fed up with the woman in his life. So, he releases his frustration through one of his newspaper articles. This was the spark to the flame that started “The Broke Brothers’ Revolution.” Soon after his column was published, he convinced three of his main buddies–Daniel, Gent and Oscar–to join the front line in the movement. They even create a website to help brand their anti-women privilege campaign.

J. Shawn Durham.

J. Shawn Durham takes us on a roller coaster of comedy and drama to help us relate with issues we may have never pondered. By the time he’s done portraying these four characters in “Four Broke Guys,” we’ll have a better understanding of whether these men are broke financially or broken-hearted. The production is directed by Tony Richard and will show at the Douglass Theatre at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 11. Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 at the door.