Celebrate Jai-Alai Magazine Issue Three and submit your work for Issue Two

Jai-Alai Magazine.

Art Basel and the Miami Book Fair are over. Now, it’s time for Jai-Alai—the Miami-based literary magazine that’s revealing our dynamic culture of local writers and artists.

Founded by Scott Cunningham and the University of Wynwood with the help of a Knight Arts grant, Jai-Alai Magazine was conceived as a series of 10 issues that began with Issue 10 and will end with Issue One. The magazine publishes Miami-based (or Miami-connected) poets, fiction writers, essayists and artists.

This Thursday, Dec. 17, from 7-9 p.m., Jai-Alai Magazine celebrates the release of Issue Three at Lagniappe, renowned for its barbecue-grilled churrasco and craft beer selection. The public event, which is free (food available for purchase), will feature live readings from recent contributors in a quintessential Miami setting.

The release party also marks the opening of submissions for Issue Two. So, all of you Miami writers (or writers who write but don’t consider yourself writers), listen up. It’s time to submit your work—whether you think it’s good or not. Submit your essays, stories, poems and drawings to Jai-Alai Magazine’s digital submissions dropbox , or visit the publication’s website.

“The goal of Jai-Alai Magazine has always been to place exciting work from Miami next to the most exciting work from around the world. Miami, as a place, is full of surprises, and we hope the digital submission system makes those surprises possible,” Cunningham said.