Jazz and Arts on Riverdale raises funds to present jazz to youth

Jazz and Arts on Riverdale flyer.

In order to meet the budget, many Bibb County public schools have cut back or deleted art and music programs. This is one reason the Jazz Association of Macon’s mission to preserve jazz through participation, education and inspiration can be a driving force to keep jazz alive in our local schools. For almost a decade, they have been touring Bibb County schools with the JAM Ensemble. This performance group is made up of local musicians and singers who are determined to share thier passion and profession of jazz with young people.

The JAM Ensemble created a lesson plan with live demonstrations that can have an everlasting impact on the youth they encounter. The program is called JAM Goes Back to School. They start off with a discussion about different types of jazz, which includes ragtime, blues and folk. The students are introduced to the musical and vocal aspects of jazz. So, the JAM Ensemble will play anything from spirituals to new age acid jazz. The history of jazz was started by African Americans in the late 1800s. From then until the present time, it has evolved to be portrayed in so many forms around the world. This art form carries an international appeal that may open the minds of the students to think on a global level. Sometimes, all it takes is an introduction to spark their interest, and hopefully they will build on the foundation of the fundamentals learned.

Hence, supporting the Jazz and Arts Festival on Riverdale would be an excellent way to support arts education. It takes place October 25, from noon until 6 p.m. on Riverdale Drive. The neighborhood is blocked off for the event, and some of the neighbors in the community donate their front yards for the programming and vending. This year’s headline performing jazz bands are the Steve Moretti Trio, the Tyrone Jackson Quartet and the Southern Gentlemen Dixieland Jazz Band. The Jazz and Arts Festival on Riverdale is a family-fun production that caters to artists and children. They will also conduct a silent auction. Twang Southern Tastes & Sounds will be the food vendor for the festival, and the public is encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for a cool day of jazz and arts in the park.