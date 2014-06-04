Jazz trumpeter Vinson Muhammad entertains to help United Way raise funds for books

Vinson Muhammad, also known as Allah’s Apprentice, is one of Macon’s most driven and talented artists. As a young child, his parents instilled art and culture into his everyday life. Not only is he a trumpet player and lyricist, he’s also a scholar who graduated from Morehouse College. Nine years ago, he co-founded a production called Real Talk Hip Hop Summit to teach Macon’s youth about Hip Hop through dance and music. This event still takes place as a part of the Torchlight Academy’s annual Juneteenth Festival.

Recently, Vinson Muhammad toured all over the East Coast, along with Sabir Muhammad, another young talented one who resides in Macon. They booked themselves almost everywhere they had connections. Even though the tour was grassroots, it was very effective in helping to build their brands and networks.

United Way of Central Georgia.

Vinson Muhammad is a front-line artist on the scene in Macon. He aims to educate and motivate people of all ages. That’s why it’s no surprise to hear that he’s joined forces to kick off the United Way of Central Georgia Barnes & Noble Book Fair, from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., on June 5 at the Barnes & Noble in the Shoppes at River Crossing. United Way of Central Georgia will receive 10 percent of any items purchased in the bookstore or café when the cashier is presented with the code number 11374154 from June 5 until June 9.

United Way of Central Georgia Barnes & Noble Bookfair flyer.

Proceeds will be used to purchase new books, which will be distributed at the 2014 Day of Action Book Fair at the Buck Melton Community Center. The center is in the Macon Promise Neighborhood target area. Patrons are also encouraged to drop used books in a box at the Barnes & Noble in the Shoppes at River Crossing located at 5080 Riverside Drive. If you’re unable to physically visit the store between June 5 and June 9, you can still contribute to the cause by visiting BN.com/bookfairs. Don’t forget to use the code number 11374154 before checking out online, too.

Jazz trumpeter Vinson Muhammad.